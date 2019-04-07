Lenovo launches K6 Enjoy with Triple Rear Cameras : Price and Features

Chinese smartphone maker Lenovo has today quietly launched its K6 Enjoy handset in its home country today. The newly launched Lenovo K6 Enjoy smartphone has a gradient design and comes with a tall display that has a waterdrop shaped notch on top.

The Lenovo handset is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor and it sports a triple rear camera setup that has AI enhancements.

The company has launched its Lenovo K6 Enjoy smartphone in two variants in China. While the base variant of the Lenovo K6 Enjoy has 64GB of internal storage, the high-end model comes with 128GB of onboard storage.

Lenovo K6 Enjoy specifications

Lenovo K6 Enjoy smartphone has support for dual SIM cards and runs Android 9.0 Pie. The device comes with a 3D composite gradient texture on its back panel and is available in Black and Mirage Blue colour variants. Lenovo K6 Enjoy features a 6.22-inch HD+ (1520×720 pixels) IPS display that has a waterdrop shaped notch on its top and comes with an aspect ratio of 19:9.

Powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC that is clocked at 2.0GHz, Lenovo’s K6 Enjoy smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM. For imaging duties, the newly launched smartphone has a triple rear camera setup that comprises of a 12MP primary sensor, a 5MP depth sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens. Lenovo K6 Enjoy smartphone has an 8MP sensor on its front panel for selfies and video calls. The selfie camera of the handset comes with AI enhancements and can be used to click portrait shots.