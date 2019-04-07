Lok Sabha polls 2019 : Congress launches campaign slogan

Congress on Sunday launched its campaign slogan ‘Ab Hoga Nyay’ (Now, there will be justice) to fight the “injustice” meted out to countrymen and “atmosphere of despair” prevailing in the country.

Launching the Congress campaign will be centered around ‘Nyay’, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said the campaign focusses on justice and it embraces all.

Congress’ campaign theme song was penned by Javed Akhtar while the video filmed by Nikhil Advani.

“Our publicity campaign for Lok Sabha elections is simple. The campus focusses on justice. This word embraces all and it is not limited to the context of NYAY (the minimum income guarantee scheme promised in Congress manifesto). It promises justice to all, farmers, youths, entrepreneurs and for those who want a better future for their sons and daughters,” Sharma said.

Big container trucks fitted with screens will take Congress’s message to various parts of the country, he said.