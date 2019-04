Chinese badminton ace Lin Dan clinched the Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur today. He beat countryman Chen Long 9-21, 21-7, 21-11.

The title is Lin’s first win this year, and also his first major success since taking the Malaysia Open in 2017. The win comes after the five-time world champion made several early round exits since January, including at the Indonesia Masters, German Open and the All-England.