Malaysia Open Badminton: Tai Tzu-ying wins women’s singles title

In Badminton, Taiwanese top seed Tai Tzu-ying won the women’s singles title in the Malaysia Open. This is her third consecutive Malaysia Open title. She beat Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi 21-16, 21-19.

China dominated all the other events, winning the mixed doubles, women’s doubles and the men’s doubles.

Chinese duo Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen beat Japanese pair Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda 21-12, 21-17 to win the men’s doubles. Zheng Siwei-Huang Yaqiong and Chen Qingchen-Jia Yifan also clinched the mixed doubles and women’s doubles respectively.