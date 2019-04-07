Nepal police arrested Indians for smuggling gold

Four Indians arrested in Nepal for smuggling gold. Four Indians were arrested on Sunday from the Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport for allegedly trying to smuggle nearly 6 kgs of gold. They were arrested as soon as they landed from a Thai International Airlines aircraft from Bangkok at the airport.
