Latest NewsInternational

Nepal police arrested Indians for smuggling gold

Apr 7, 2019, 09:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

Four Indians arrested in Nepal for smuggling gold. Four Indians were arrested on Sunday from the Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport for allegedly trying to smuggle nearly 6 kgs of gold. They were arrested as soon as they landed from a Thai International Airlines aircraft from Bangkok at the airport.

Tags

Related Articles

Ayodhya temple foundation on February 21,says Shankaracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati

Jan 30, 2019, 06:54 pm IST

Google launches ‘Pay with Google’ to speed up checkout

Oct 23, 2017, 06:17 pm IST

India assures support to Syria in the fight against terrorism

Sep 27, 2017, 08:50 pm IST

Militants shot dead a CRPF jawan in Pulwama

Jul 30, 2018, 01:01 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close