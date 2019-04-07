Paragliding crash: Malayalee tourist and pilot killed in Himachal Pradesh

Two persons lost their lives in a paragliding crash in Himachal Pradesh. A Malayalee tourist and the pilot died in Kullu district of the Himalayan state. The incident occurred near Dobhi village in Naggar area, 19 km from the district headquarters.

The tourist, Altho Bachu, died on the spot, whereas paragliding pilot Naresh Kumar succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, district Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said.

A case has been registered under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (endangering life by rash or negligently act) of the Indian Penal Code, the police informed.