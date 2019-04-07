Latest NewsIndia

Paragliding crash: Malayalee tourist and pilot killed in Himachal Pradesh

Apr 7, 2019, 08:33 pm IST
Less than a minute

Two persons lost their lives in a paragliding crash in Himachal Pradesh. A Malayalee tourist and the pilot died in Kullu district of the Himalayan state. The incident occurred near Dobhi village in Naggar area, 19 km from the district headquarters.

The tourist, Altho Bachu, died on the spot, whereas paragliding pilot Naresh Kumar succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, district Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said.

A case has been registered under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (endangering life by rash or negligently act) of the Indian Penal Code, the police informed.

Tags

Related Articles

Iran promises to ensure the security of oil supply to India

Jul 12, 2018, 04:33 pm IST

Ali Akbar Takes a Dig at Pinarayi Vijayan For Not Letting Keralites Have the Benefits of Modicare

Sep 26, 2018, 02:26 pm IST

“Whats the Difference Between You and Islamic Terrorists” Sonu Nigam asks Sona

Dec 25, 2018, 06:33 am IST

SEVEN KILLED IN HELICOPTER CRASH, IRAQI AIR FORCE

Nov 13, 2017, 10:10 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close