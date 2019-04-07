Stop ‘Frequently Forwarded’ messages soon on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is now testing a new feature within its Groups Settings to help users stop sending “Frequently Forwarded” messages.

The Facebook-owned platform is already working on two features that will help its over 1.5 billion users know how many times a message has been forwarded.

The “Forwarding Info” and “Frequently Forwarded” features are not available yet but WhatsApp is working on these features in its Beta update for Android, said wabetainfo.com that tracks WhatsApp updates.

Now, in the “2.19.97 beta update, WhatsApp is testing a new feature in groups that allows to choose to stop sending Frequently Forwarded Messages in the group,” it said.