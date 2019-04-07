Latest NewsTechnology

Stop ‘Frequently Forwarded’ messages soon on WhatsApp

Apr 7, 2019, 12:54 pm IST
Less than a minute

WhatsApp is now testing a new feature within its Groups Settings to help users stop sending “Frequently Forwarded” messages.

The Facebook-owned platform is already working on two features that will help its over 1.5 billion users know how many times a message has been forwarded.

The “Forwarding Info” and “Frequently Forwarded” features are not available yet but WhatsApp is working on these features in its Beta update for Android, said wabetainfo.com that tracks WhatsApp updates.

Now, in the “2.19.97 beta update, WhatsApp is testing a new feature in groups that allows to choose to stop sending Frequently Forwarded Messages in the group,” it said.

Tags

Related Articles

Narcotics in prison, anonymous letter reaches officials

Jan 14, 2018, 10:11 am IST

This is what Anuska’s Parent’s gifted Virushka

Feb 9, 2018, 10:38 am IST

39 killed in car bomb explosion

Mar 1, 2019, 09:51 pm IST

Bob Dylan will perform a concert in Seoul next month

Jun 20, 2018, 01:25 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close