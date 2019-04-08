Latest NewsBusiness

Commodity Market: Gold prices goes up

Apr 8, 2019, 08:26 pm IST
Less than a minute

In the commodity market, the price of gold raised today. Due to increased demand from jewellers the price of gold rised by Rs. 425 to Rs. 33,215 per 10 grams. In the natioanl capital, New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity rose by Rs. 425 to Rs. 33,215 and Rs. 33,045 per 10 gram, respectively. On Saturday, gold had closed higher at Rs. 32,790 per 10 grams. But the price of soveeign gold stayed firm at Rs. 26,400 .

The price of silver also rised by Rs. 170 to Rs. 38,670 per kg.Silver coins held flat at Rs. 80,000 for buying nd Rs. 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces. .

Tags

Related Articles

France extends support to India over IAF’s Air Strike in Pakistan

Feb 27, 2019, 07:03 am IST

Finally, the most awaited movie ‘POOMARAM’ release date announced

Feb 7, 2018, 03:38 pm IST

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Wedding: the couple has decided to follow a no-smartphone policy just like Deepveer

Nov 29, 2018, 02:22 pm IST

Adv P.S Sreedharan Pillai and Thushar Vellapally to Lead NDA’s Radha-Yatra to Sabarimala

Oct 29, 2018, 06:26 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close