Commodity Market: Gold prices goes up

In the commodity market, the price of gold raised today. Due to increased demand from jewellers the price of gold rised by Rs. 425 to Rs. 33,215 per 10 grams. In the natioanl capital, New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity rose by Rs. 425 to Rs. 33,215 and Rs. 33,045 per 10 gram, respectively. On Saturday, gold had closed higher at Rs. 32,790 per 10 grams. But the price of soveeign gold stayed firm at Rs. 26,400 .

The price of silver also rised by Rs. 170 to Rs. 38,670 per kg.Silver coins held flat at Rs. 80,000 for buying nd Rs. 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces. .