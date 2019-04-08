KeralaLatest News

Congress Councillor campaign for BJP candidate ; CPM accuses BJP-Congress alliance

Apr 8, 2019, 04:58 pm IST
A Congress councillor has been campaigning for BJP candidate Suresh Gopi in Thrissur. P.S.Rajan, a ward councillor from Congress in the Guruvayur Municipal corporation has been seen campaigning for BJP candidate from Thrissur actor Suresh Gopi. Photos of Rajan requesting vote with Suresh Gopi and attending function are spread in the media. Rajan was won as councillor from Puthusherypadam ward as a Congress candidate.The CPM accuses that this the evidence of Congress – BJP alliance in the constituency.

Earlier during the municipal election, it has been accused that Rajan has an intiamte relationship with BJP. It is alleged that he won the election with the help of BJP.

