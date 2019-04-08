KeralaLatest News

Congress leaders not co-operating in the campaigning of  Tharoor;  complains DCC general secretary

Apr 8, 2019, 05:23 pm IST
Less than a minute
A Congress leader has complained that Congress workers are abstaining from the election campaigning works of Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor. Thiruvananthapuram district Congress general secretary Thampanoor Satheesh has made this comment. Satheesh on his social media handle has shared a post that Congress leaders are not co-operating in the campaign works.

Many Congress activist who commented on the post expresses that the leaders are in many places not active in campaigning works and they want to recreate what happened in Nemom.

But today Satheesh has removed the Facebook post he shared. He in his new post accuses that some media and left party workers have misinterpreted his words.

