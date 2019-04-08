ICC  World Cup; Indian team will be announced on April 15

The Indian team for the coming International Cricket Council (ICC) WorldCup will be announced on April 15. The senior selection committe of BCCI and Indian team captain Virat Kohli will hold a meeting on the coming monday and the team will be announced after.

The last date to announce the team is on April 23. Last week, M.S.K.Prasad, the chairman of senior selection committee has said the Indian team will be announced befoe April 20.

The fist match of the wold cup is on May 30. In the first match England, the hostes of the cricket event will face South Africa. India, in its first match in the world cup, will face South Afrcia on June 5. The final of the event will be held on July 14.