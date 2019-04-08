Latest NewsSports

IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore

Apr 8, 2019, 12:04 am IST
In Indian Premier League Cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered their 6th straight defeat as Delhi Capitals won t match by 4 wickets at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore today. Kagiso Rabada led Delhi’s bowling attack and accounted for 4 Bangalore batsmen.

Put into bat, Bangalore could manage only 149 for 8. Shreyas Iyer than played a captain’s knock to make a 50 ball 67 to guide Delhi Capitals to a comfortable win, bringing their IPL campaign back on track. The Royal Challengers Bangalore came out wearing green jerseys in today’s match against Delhi Capitals to spread a message on environmental conservation.

