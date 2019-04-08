Kerala nun rape case: Chargesheet against Bishop Franco Mulakkal to be filed soon

The charge sheet has been filed against the accused in the Kerala nun rape carse Franco Mullaikal.

Abuse of power for sexually assaulting, Unjustly detained, Anti-Natural Sexual Harassment, Threatened and sexually abused the woman under control and raping same women repeatedly using the influence were the provisions in the charge sheet.

There are 83 witnesses in total, including Cardinal Alencherry. The 83 include 11 clergymen, 3 Bishops, 25 Nuns, and tipoff registers

The charge sheet would be filed in the Pala court tomorrow as early as possible. Officers have asserted that the provisions would cause a life imprisonment to the accused.