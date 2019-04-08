KIIFB Masla Bond: Senior journalist questions the accusations raised by media and opposition leader

A senior journalist in Kerala, K.J.Jacob has came questioning the opposition leader and Malayali media on the KIIFB ‘Masala Bond’ contraversay. K.J.Jacob on his social media handle has aised his citicism. He in his Facebook page shared a post on that he give replies to the question pointed out by the media and amesh Chennithala, the opposition leader.

Earlier opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has alleged that a Canadaian company which holds stakes in SNC-Lavlin company has invested huge amount in Masala Bond released by KIIFb for raising capital for carying out infrastructure development of the state.