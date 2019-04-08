Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Congress to waive off interest on education loan if voted to power

The Congress party will waive off interest on education loans having accumulated till March 31, 2019, if the party is voted to power in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday.

In what comes as another lofty poll promise, Rahul said that the banks will not charge any interest from the students until they get a job or start earning through self-employment. “The Congress government will forgive arrear interest on previous education loans till March 31, 2019,” he said.

“Also, we will implement a single window system for education loans. Unless the student gets a job or starts earnings through self-employment, the bank will not charge any interest,” Rahul said in a Facebook post. The seven-phase elections in the country are slated to begin on April 11 and will go on till May 19. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.