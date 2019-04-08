Latest NewsIndia

Periyar statue vandalised in Tamil Nadu

Apr 8, 2019, 10:36 am IST
The statue of social reformer and Dravidian movement icon E.V. Ramasamy, popularly known as “Periyar”, was found damaged in Tamil Nadu on Monday. According to a tweet by ANI, the statue was vandalised near Aranthangi in Pudukkottai district. Reports inform that Police have started an investigation into the matter to nab the culprits.

In March 2018, a similar incident was reported from Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district where Periyar’s statue was allegedly vandalised. Police claimed that the incident was perpetrated by two drunk men. The vanndalism drew condemnation from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president M.K. Stalin and top actor Rajinikanth.

