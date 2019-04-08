Sabarimala Nada to open for Medam-Vishu Poojas on Wednesday

The Sabarimala nada will open on April 10 for the Medan and vishu poojas. The chief priest V N Vasudevan will light the lamp at the sreekovil in the presence of Thantri Kandararu Rajeevararu. There will not be having any special poojas on the day and the nada will close at 10 pm after the Harivarasanam.

On April 11, the nada will be opened at 5 am for nimalyam and abishekam. It will be followed by routine poojas. Vishu, which is on the first day of Malayalam month Medam falls on April 15. This day nada will be opened for Vishukani darshanan.

Thousands of devotees from Kerala and outside visit Sabarimala for the Medam-Vishu poojas. The nada will be opened for Idavam poojas at 5 pm on May 14.