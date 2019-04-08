Stock Market: BSE Sensex falls 161 points

In the stock market domestic benchmak indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty slipped down. The BSE Sensex slipped down 131.70 points and closed tading at 38700.53 points. NSE Nifty slipped down 61.50 point and closed its trading at 11604.50 points.

The top gainers in the market are Tech Mahindra, M& M, TCS, PowerGrid Corp and Infosys, The top losers were India Bulls Housing, IOC, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta and Yes Bank.

Stocks in the automobile, bank, FMCG, pharma and metal faced heavy pressue in the trading.