The Upcoming Election Has become a Referendum on P.M Modi, Says Arun Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in an interview given to a national media has said that the Lok Sabha elections have “virtually become a referendum” on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Take Modi away and 90 per cent speeches of the Opposition leaders will be over,” he said.

“During the elections, the focus is always on the leader. Even when Vajpayeeji was there — I remember the 1998 and 1999 elections were really Vajpayee elections. We have seen Indiraji’s elections, Rajiv Gandhi’s elections. When dominant personalities are there, the elections get dominated by them. Now, the same question could be asked the other way. Take Modi away and 90 per cent speeches of the Opposition leaders will be over. It won’t exist. This election has virtually become a referendum on Modi.” said Aurn Jaitley while responding to a question on the dominating presence of P.M Modi throughout the campaign.

Jaitley was responding to a question on the dominating presence of the Prime Minister in the BJP’s campaign, and the criticism regarding a personality cult. He said Modi will stay as such a huge presence thanks to the “transformational” changes during the last five years that will prove to be “turning point” for the country.“