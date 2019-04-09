42 flydubai flights to move to DWC airport

Fly Dubai will shift all its flights to Dubai World Central (DWC) airport from Dubai International airport (DXB). 42 flydubai flights will be shifted to DWC airport. The budget airliner Flydubai has confirmed that departure gates for flights to 42 destinations will be moving to Al Maktoum International (DWC) airport in Jebel Ali on April 16 to May 30.

Out of the 42 routes, flights to Alexandria, Bahrain, Dammam, Jeddah, Kabul, Kathmandu, Kuwait and Muscat will operate from both airports. Flight to certain cities of India, Jordan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman and others will be operating from the DWC.

The southern runway of DXB will be closed during the period, to undergo a full renovation, prompting airlines to either divert their services to DWC or lower their capacity.

The cities which will be served from Al Maktoum Airport are the Indian cities of Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kozhikode, Lucknow and Mumbai; and Pakistani cities of Faisalabad, Karachi, Multan and Sialkot.

The full list of flights that will be operating from DWC from April 16 to May 30, include Abha, Addis Ababa, Ahmedabad, Alexandria, Amman, Bahrain, Bishkek, Chennai, Chittagong, Colombo, Dammam, Delhi, Esfahan, Faisalabad, Gassim, Gizan, Ha’il, Hofuf, Hyderabad, Istanbul, Jeddah, Kabul, Karachi, Kathmandu, Khartoum, Kochi, Kozhikode, Kuwait, Lar, Lucknow, Mashhad, Medina, Multan, Mumbai, Muscat, Najaf, Riyadh, Shiraz, Sialkot, Tabuk, Ta’if.

Air India flights

A total of eight Air India and Air India Express flights will be operating to and from the Sharjah International Airport during the closure period. Air India flights to Mumbai, Chennai, Visakhapatnam/Hyderabad and Bangalore/Goa will be affected. Air India Express flights to Mangalore (two separate flights), Delhi and Kochi will also move to the Sharjah airport.

Emirates flights

Emirates will not have any flights operating from the DWC during the runway maintenance period. Many Emirates flights will be cancelled, rescheduled or have the operating aircraft changed in order to reduce impact on passengers. The carrier had said that up to 48 aircraft would not be utilised, with a 25 per cent reduction in the overall number of flights operated by the airline during the 45-day period.

Runway closure period: April 16 to May 30

>32% reduction in passenger flights

>26% reduction in seats

>42: flydubai flights to be operated from DWC

>8: AI, AI Express flights to move to Sharjah airport

>25%: reduction in Emirates flights