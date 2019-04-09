Anand Mahindra Showers Praise on the Kerala Girl Who Rides a Horse to Exam Hall

The video of a girl in school uniform riding a horse had become a smash hit in TikTok and other social media. The video went viral and it even reached Anand Mahindra the chairman of Mahindra group.

Anand known for his witty tweets wasted no time in showering praises on the girl.

“Brilliant! Girls’ education is galloping ahead…A clip that deserves to go viral globally. This, too, is #IncredibleIndia” he wrote on Twitter, sharing the video of the girls ride to school.

Brilliant! Girls’ education is galloping ahead…A clip that deserves to go viral globally. This, too, is #IncredibleIndia https://t.co/y1A9wStf7X — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 7, 2019

Anand Mahindra later tweeted that he needs a photo of the girl to be saved as a screensaver for his phone.

“Does anyone in Thrissur know this girl? I want a picture of her and her horse as my screen saver. She’s my hero..The sight of her charging to school filled me with optimism for the future…”, he wrote.

Most people who shared the video of the girl did not know what was the actual story behind it.

The girl, Krishna is a student of Holy Grade school at Mala, Thrissur district of Kerala. She is studying in the tenth standard and is the daughter of the priest Ajay Kalindi at Mahavishnu Temple at Narayanam.

There are two horses at Krishna’s house. Because of her craze for horses, she makes her daily commutation to school and shops on her horse. She wrote her tenth standard exam after riding to school on her horse named Rana Krish.