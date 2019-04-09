CinemaNEWSEntertainment

“Arujn Reddy” turns “Kabir Singh” in Bollywood; First teaser released.

Apr 9, 2019, 04:46 pm IST
The shabby hair with a not neatly trimmed beard, drinking alcohol straight from the bottle and dragging spliff from cigarette much like the original the Shahid Kapoor starred “Kabir Singh” is the true remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

The sources have informed that the film follows the same plotline just like the original film.

It is not the first time that the Shahid Kapoor portrays the Alpha male characters on the big screen. In fact, the actor is quite successful in this regarding the past films.

The film is directed by the same director who has directed Arjun Reddy in the Telugu version. The movie is expected to be released on June 21.

