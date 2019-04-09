Change your iPhone settings to stop this new flaw in iOPS 11

According to the reports from Quartz, there happened a security flaw in the most updated version of iPhone OS and it says that the new flaw can let anyone send a message or make a phone call on someone else locked iPhone device by saying “Hey Siri” (activating personal assistant).

To take the advantage of this personal assistant ( Siri) the person had to have a similar voice to that of the device owner and the device can be unlocked just by saying “Hey Siri”.

The user who is able to activate Siri on a locked device will have the access to hidden notifications if they were sent via third-party apps like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Snapchat, etc and peek into the messages.

The Siri feature is offered on every iPhone released after the iPhone 6S which was launched in September 2015. The flaw was discovered in iOPS 11 and it is unclear if Apple has resolved the bug in iOS 12, the report added.

The only remedy to tackle this problem is to turn off the Siri by going to the settings and disabling it

(Settings- select Siri- Disable “allow Siri when locked” )