Commodity Market: Gold price decline

Due to the lesser demand from jewellers, the gold price in the country today declined. The price of gold was going high for the last few days. The price of gold has declined by Rs. 235 to Rs. 32,980 per 10 grams. In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity declined by Rs. 235 each to Rs. 32,980 and Rs. 32,810 per 10 gram. But the price of sovereign gold held steady at Rs. 26,400 per piece of eight grams.

The price of silver also declined in the country. Silver price fell by Rs. 660 to Rs. 38,010 per kg. The price of silver coins also fell by Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 79,000 for buying and Rs. 80,000 for selling of 100 pieces.