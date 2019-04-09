David Warner Doesn’t Want Another Mankading. Check Out his Extra Precaution Against Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin’s recent ‘Mankad’ dismissal of Jos Buttler in the Indian Premier League had seriously split the opinion of the cricket fans and experts. It was widely criticized as an act not “within the spirit of the game” while a few did support Ashwin. Now weeks later, the ‘Ashwin-Mankad’ is still live.

During yesterdays match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI?Punjab, it was clear that the incident was on David Warner’s mind as he was extra cautious during Ashwin’s over.

During the sixth over of the innings, Warner was on the non-striker’s end and he made sure that his bat is dragged and kept inside the crease when Ashwin came close to the stumps during his action. Check out the video