DCC Gen Secretary Unhappy With the Lack of People-Support in Shasi Tharoor’s Campaign

Apr 9, 2019, 10:06 am IST
Thiruvananthapuram: DCC General Secretary, Satheesh from Thampanoor, has said that there is not enough cooperation from people in Shashi Tharoor’s campaign for the upcoming Loksabha elections. He wrote on Facebook that a few people are running away from election campaign and that a complaint will be given against such people.

Many of the surveys that came out about the possible result of Thiruvananthapuram constituency predicted that Kummanam Rajesekharan will lead the constituency. Right from the beginning, there were voices heard from different corners that there are not enough congress workers actively participating in Tharoor’s campaign.

There are unconfirmed reports that Satheesh has already informed the lack of cooperation from a few leaders and workers to the senior leaders of the party.

