Employment Guarantee scheme : Modi Govt sanctions Rs 1511 crore to Kerala

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 1511 towards the employment guarantee scheme to pay out the arrears to the labourers under it. The scheme had been remaining stalled for the past six months in the State.

Under the scheme, the last time employees got the payment was in November. The highest number of working days was for Alappuzha. Thiruvananthapuram district was the one where biggest amount had to be paid towards the wage.

As the wages to be paid to the labourers became overdue, Pinarayi gave a letter to the Centre demanding fund. After this the Centre assured the State that the arrears would be paid before Vishu.

Among the labourers in the State, 90 per cent are women. Till December end, works worth Rs 1953 crore were carried out in Kerala.