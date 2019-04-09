Latest NewsBusiness

India tops the global remittance; Last year received 7900 crore USD

Apr 9, 2019, 07:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

A World Bank report revealed the fact that India has retained its top position in global remittance. India retained its position as the world’s top recipient of remittances with overseas Indians sending a whopping $79 billion in 2018.

India was followed by China ($67 billion), Mexico ($36 billion), the Philippines ($34 billion), and Egypt ($29 billion), the global lender said. With this, India has retained its top spot on remittances, according to the latest edition of the World Bank’s Migration and Development Brief.

Over the last three years, India has registered a significant flow of remittances from $62.7 billion in 2016 to $65.3 billion in 2017. According to the report, remittances to low-and-middle-income countries reached a record high of $529 billion in 2018, an increase of 9.6 per cent over the previous record high of $483 billion in 2017.

The remmittances in India grow by 14%. Regionally, growth in remittance inflows ranged from almost 7 per cent in East Asia and the Pacific to 12 per cent in South Asia.

Global remittances, which include flows to high-income countries, reached $689 billion in 2018, up from $633 billion in 2017, it said.

Tags

Related Articles

‘Triple Talaq Law – Save Shariat’ Rally : Shoe hurled at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Jan 24, 2018, 07:34 am IST

Oprah Winfrey to run for presidency? No way says Trump

Jan 10, 2018, 11:33 am IST

Priyanka Chopra And Boyfriend Nick Jonas Spotted Late Night In Mumbai: See Video and Pics

Jun 23, 2018, 08:04 am IST

Court convicts former banker over 81 million cyber heist

Jan 10, 2019, 10:37 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close