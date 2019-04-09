Kanpur ordnance factory blast : One dead, several injured

One person died and at least eight others were injured in an explosion at Kanpur ordnance factory on Tuesday. Injured have been shifted to nearby hospital for treatment. According to reports, the blast took place in a boiler. The exact cause behind the blast is yet to be ascertained.

The deceased has been identified as RS Rajpoot. He was an assistant engineer.

The incident occurred because of a technical fault, an official said, quoting initial reports from Kanpur.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityantha expressed grief over the death in the incident.

An official statement said that he has directed the district administration to ensure proper treatment to the injured and wished them speedy recovery.

Ordnance Factory Kanpur is a production powerhouse having ultra modern facilities for the manufacture of Large Caliber Ordnance and Ammunition Hardware under one roof. Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) is one of the Largest Producer of Large Caliber Barrels in the world.