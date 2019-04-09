Latest NewsIndia

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 : Vote in polls, get 10% discount on your food bill

Apr 9, 2019, 11:21 pm IST
The Lok Sabha Elections for 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will take place in the second phase on April 18 and to promote people to vote in the polls, Tamil Nadu Hotels Association (TNHA) has announced that voters will get a flat 10% discount on their bill in prominent restaurants in the state if they vote on April 18.

According to a report, published in The News Minute, THNA – an umbrella association with close to 10,000 hotels under it across the state – has announced that people can avail 10% discount on food bill by displaying the voting mark on their index fingers and their voter ID cards.

Among the outlets in which this discount will be applicable include Hotel Saravana Bhavan, Hotel Sangeetha, Hot Chips, Vasantha Bhavan etc. The secretary of TNHA, R Srinivasan, said that his new move has been initiated to encourage people to vote in the upcoming elections.

