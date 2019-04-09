Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Former UP minister joins Congress

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and Samajwadi Party leader Rajkishor Singh has joined the Congress. Rajkishor will be the Congress party’s candidate for Lok Sabha elections from Basti seat.
