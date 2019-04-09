Latest NewsPolitics

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Former UP minister joins Congress

Apr 9, 2019, 03:22 pm IST
Former Uttar Pradesh minister and Samajwadi Party leader Rajkishor Singh has joined the Congress. Rajkishor will be the Congress party’s candidate for Lok Sabha elections from Basti seat.

