Mirwaiz appears before NIA for second day in Terror funding case

Apr 9, 2019, 12:42 pm IST
The separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was questioned on behalf of the National Investigation Agency for the second day consecutively in connection with a case where he is said to be allegedly funding the terror groups and organizations in Jammu and Kashmir.

He came to the NIA premises under police protection and will be questioned about the facts related to the findings of his own party the Awami Action

The NIA has started to identify the chain of players behind the financing of the terrorist activities, action against stone pelters, burning down of schools and damaging of Govt organizations. The agency has questioned two family members from his family Maulvi Manzoor and Maulvi Shafat who are both retired Govt officials.

