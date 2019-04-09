“My resolution is to ensure India reaches top three economies of the world by 2030” says Modi

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said at rally conducted in the Karnataka that his resolution is to make India reach top three economies by 2030.

It’s our resolution that in 2030, India will be in the top three economies of the world. Our resolution is to develop the new infrastructure of new India. Our resolution is to double the number of a functional airport in next 5 years,” he said.

PM Modi also asserted that when the major opposition party ( Congress) have spent most of their energy finding the demerits of NDA government he had ensured that the constructive works took place. He again warned the people that the Congress party cannot be trusted as they do not have proper vision.

Modi had to face stark competition from his contemporary enemy HD Kumaraswamy. Kumaraswamy has warned his people in Karnataka not to trust BJP. He has made a lot of allegations against the PM but a majority of them are bizarre and with no evidence.

The first phase of voting in Lok Sabha election 2019 is scheduled in Thursday but Karnataka can only vote in the second phase on April 18. The remaining constituencies here will vote in the third phase on April 23.