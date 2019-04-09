‘PM Narendra Modi’ gets U certificate from CBFC

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Tuesday cleared the release of PM Narendra Modi with 11 cuts or modifications, hours after the Supreme Court refused to stop its release, stating it had not yet been certified and the challenge to it was a non-issue.

The film is now scheduled to release on 11 April, the day the first round of voting in the Lok Sabha elections takes place. It has received ‘U’ certification, meaning that it can be viewed by all.

An examining committee of the CBFC had viewed the film last week and recommended the cuts and modifications, and the filmmakers agreed to them Tuesday.

The film has run into controversy after opposition parties and common citizens had alleged that it is a propaganda film, which can influence voters if released in the middle of the elections.