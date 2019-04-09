KeralaLatest News

POCSO Case Against CPI(M) Branch Secretary For Attempting to Rape a Tribal Minor Girl

Apr 9, 2019, 09:18 am IST
Less than a minute

Kannur: A POCSO case has been taken against a CPI(M) branch secretary on the complaint of a tribal minor girl. The culprit, Mahesh Panikkar a resident of Cheruvanjery in Kannur district in Kerala had allegedly tried to rape the girl. Police said that the attempt to rape was made in the guise of a pooja(ritual) being done at his house.  As soon as his actions were revealed, the culprit was taken to task by the locals and has been admitted at Thalassery Cooperative hospital.

Tags

Related Articles

Railway Board Chief says Bullet Train “Extremely Essential” for country

Jun 18, 2018, 08:45 pm IST
car accident cctv

Shocking! Over-speeding Car Rams into Passengers and Vehicles. Watch Video

Jun 22, 2018, 03:26 pm IST

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives final warning to Iran

Feb 18, 2018, 05:40 pm IST

Top Google searches on the First week of 2018

Jan 8, 2018, 05:12 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close