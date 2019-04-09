POCSO Case Against CPI(M) Branch Secretary For Attempting to Rape a Tribal Minor Girl

Kannur: A POCSO case has been taken against a CPI(M) branch secretary on the complaint of a tribal minor girl. The culprit, Mahesh Panikkar a resident of Cheruvanjery in Kannur district in Kerala had allegedly tried to rape the girl. Police said that the attempt to rape was made in the guise of a pooja(ritual) being done at his house. As soon as his actions were revealed, the culprit was taken to task by the locals and has been admitted at Thalassery Cooperative hospital.