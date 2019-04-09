Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Read to know why 80% of youngsters in Tier 1 and 2 cities want TikTok to be banned

Apr 9, 2019, 03:27 pm IST
8 out of 10 youngsters living in India want the controversial Chinese video app TikTok to be banned. The new report is made on behalf of a survey conducted in Tier l and 2 cities in India.

The survey is made an to the action after the Madras High court advised the central government to ban the app pointing out that it was encouraging the pornography among youngsters.

The TikTok application is owned by ByteDance company headquartered in China. As the government had a social responsibility to stop vulgarity the court had made an appeal even to the apex court recently.

The TikTok on the other hand had expressed that they are working abiding the local laws and regulations.

We fully comply with the Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines) Rules, 2011. We are currently awaiting the official order by the Madras High Court and once received, We will review and take appropriate action regarding this matter” the company informed IANS.

The survey was conducted among 30,000 participants where 80 percent of them said yes and 20 percent said no.

The Chinese company has over 50 million users in India.

