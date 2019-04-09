Stock Market: Benchmark indices rebounds

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices ended trading in a strong note by rebounding to upwards. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty recovered from their previous day losses.

The BSE Sensex ended its trade by adding 238 points or 0.62% to end at 38,939. The top gainers of the market were ICICI Bank, ITC, Axis Bank, HDFC, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Coal India, YES Bank and TCS. The top losers were Asian Paints, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and ONGC.

The NSE Nifty ended above the 11,650 level at 11,672, up 67 points or 0.58%.