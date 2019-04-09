Latest NewsNEWS

Superstar Rajinikanth hails BJP manifesto

Apr 9, 2019, 04:26 pm IST
Actor Rajinikanth welcomes the promise of BJP’s manifesto for integrating the country’s rivers and water bodies if they come into power again. The Tamil superstar also informed that he was looking forward to this kind of sustainable innovation for the past few years.

I have been planning this from past few years ” he added.

“It is not known which party will be elected in the 2019 election. I have found that there is a promise to unify the rivers in India, which is highly appreciable. This is the first project to be implemented if NDA is in power again. This was a dream project of the late Prime Minister of India, AB Vajpayee.” he added.

Rajini was addressing the Chennai media entities.

