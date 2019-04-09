This Famous Actor Touts MadhuraRaja to Break the Box-Office Records of Pulimurugan

Mohanlal’s Lucifer has become the second Malayalam film to have entered the 1 billion mark and is continuing its dream run worldwide. The fans of other big M of the industry – Mammootty have been eagerly waiting for a similar industrial hit from the megastar and his upcoming MadhuraRaja looks like a mouth-watering prospect.

Directed by Vyshakh and penned by Udayakrishna, the film has almost a similar team that created Pulimurugan, with Peter Hein doing the action choreography. All looks set and the film will be released in a couple of days and actor Santhosh Pandit has come up with a huge claim.

Santhosh, in his Facebook post, touted Madhuraraja to break the box office records of Pulimurgan and enter the 2 billion mark.

“There could be many candidates in the upcoming elections, but MadhuraRaja will be ahead of the rest. The competition will be for the second prize from now onwards” wrote Pandit on his Facebook page. Check out his FB post.

Santhosh, in a comment on his post, reminds critics to not forget the presence of Sunny Leone in the film.