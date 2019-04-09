UAE Police share five important steps to avoid online fraud

Abu Dhabi Police have posted a video on their official Instagram account in which they urged people to avoid fraudsters by following five important steps.

The police urged people not to reply to any suspicious calls or spam messages, to refrain from visiting any suspicious sites, never believe in any fake prize messages, or texts or calls that ask for personal or sensitive information.

Abu Dhabi Police added that fraudsters use such ways to manipulate their victims and steal their information and use it for their own interest.

Additionally, it urged all to never believe calls or texts that asks for information, as fraudsters always come up with new ways to steal money.

The video posted by the police comes within the awareness campaign which highlights on ways fraudsters use to attract new victims. It urged all to report to the police if they receive any suspicious calls or messages.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bv_hO24g2Cs/?utm_source=ig_embed