Video of lawyer beating stepmother goes viral

A video of a lawyer purposefully beating his 53-year-old stepmother has become viral on social media. The tragic incident occurred in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district on April 5.

The accussed Suresh Saini aged 35, is a resident of Nanu Wali Bawdi village in Jhunjhunu. He allegedly thrashed his stepmother Nirmala Devi, following which a case was registered. The accused lawyer lodged a case of his bike being vandalised.

The police said that their preliminary investigation revealed that the duo had a dispute over property for the past six years.

In the video, the accused is seen dragging his stepmother and beating her even as she kept screaming.