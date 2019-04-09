You can now pay for petrol with your mobile phone

Now drivers and vehicle owners in UAE will found it easy for paying petrol bills. The fuel filling stations run by Enoc and Eppco has launched mobile payments for paying for fuel or buying any other products.

The customers only need to download ‘EnocPay app’ from Apple Store or Google Play and has to register and open an account and which can be then linked to credit or debit card. Users can also log in using their social media accounts in Facebook, Twitter and Google.

With the new payment solution, users can remotely pay using their mobile phone by entering the site and pump number details. Notification of each transaction will be sent to the customers and fuel station employee.

The Enoc-Pay can also be linked to the customers ‘Vehicle Identification Pass account’, so that they can top-up their account, pay for fuel and pay for buying goods at Zoom and Pronto outlets.

The UAE’s national oil company has been this from 2014 for corporate customers through its Vehicle Identification Pass (ViP) across the entire service station network of Enoc and Eppco.