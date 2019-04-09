YouTube grows with 265 million active users monthly from India

The Google-owned YouTube company have now announced that they have 265 million subscribers from India and claimed India has the fastest growing audience in the world.

In the companies annual flagship event, the company has shared the information about the exponential growth of the online video ecosystem and how it is liked to India’s internet growth story.

YouTube has today become the first platform for the users to check information and consume content like entertainment or information.

It is this incredible variety of content combined with the growing reach that makes YouTube a perfect platform for brands to drive personalized engagement,” Susan Wojcicki, YouTube’s CEO

The company claims that the consumption of YouTube on mobile has increased to 85% with an increase in 60 percent of the watch time coming from outside of the largest metros in the country.

YouTube also informed that there were only two creators with a million subscribers 5 years ago now there are more than 1,200 Indian creators.