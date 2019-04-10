Latest Newscelebrities

Actor Sunny Wayne Got Married. Check Out the Pics

Apr 10, 2019
Young Malayalam actor Sunny Wayne(original name-Sujith Unnikrishnan) got married today morning at Guruvayooor. Bride is his friend and Kozhikode resident Ranjini. Only friends and close relatives were present at the function. Sunny took to Facebook to share the pictures of marriage.

The marriage function was quite simple and was done without informing the media or people from the film field. Actor Aju Varghese sent his wishes to the couple and shared the pic on Instagram. There will be a function hosted by the couple for people from film field to take part.

