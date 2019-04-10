Latest NewsIndia

Alpesh Thakor resigns from Congress

Apr 10, 2019, 08:26 pm IST
The Congress Leader and legislator Alpesh Thakor have resigned from the party which has caused a major setback to the Congress party in Gujrat. In his resignation letter, he has remarked it that the party has betrayed him.

Mr. Thakor won the Assembly polls in 2017 from OBC-dominated Radhanour seat in North Gujarat. He had joined the Congress party ahead of the Assembly Polls in 2017 in the presence of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

There have been betrayals, no honor or dignity in the party. I have decided to resign from the party as asked by Thakor Sena, our community’s social outfit,” Mr. Thakor stated in the letter.

