BJP wants war, not peace : P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said he suspected that the BJP wanted war and not peace and accused the saffron party of trying to cover up its government’s “gross failures” by taking a hardline in its manifesto on “what they call national security.”

Chidambaram, training his guns on BJP for its position on Articles 370 and 35A, said suggesting the repeal of these constitutional provisions would sow the seeds of a “major disaster” in Jammu and Kashmir.

To a question on how his party was going to counter the nationalism pitch of the BJP, reflected in its manifesto, Chidambaram in an interview to PTI in Sivaganga district, said, “The BJP cannot speak about what it did and failed and what it failed to do”.

“BJP’s manifesto does not speak about demonetisation. It no longer speaks about 2 crore jobs, which is an admission of failure. Because they have to cover up these gross failures they are now taking a hardline on what they call national security.”

For 10 years during the UPA rule, he said, India was absolutely secure without any threat of war between India and Pakistan or China.