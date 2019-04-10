Former England Cricket Captain Mocks India through his Tweet. Check this Out

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has already made a lot of notable comments during his presence at Cricbuzz. He is not known for holding his opinion back and only hours ago he made headlines seeking a rest for Virat Kohli before the upcoming World Cup. However, the stylish right-hander has now hinted at amazement over his stay in India this IPL season.

Vaughan invited the wrath of Indian cricket fans after he wrote about how he encountered several animals on the road in the country.

Vaughan tweeted, “Love traveling in #India … So far this morning we have seen Elephants,Cows,Camels,Sheep,Goats & Pigs all in the middle of the road … #OnOn (sic).”

Apparently, this has not impressed Indians and check out some of his responses.

So u found England team there .. reunion of u guys — ??vedi ?? ? (@UpmanyuKaustubh) April 9, 2019

Shows that he hasn't traveled anywhere in India. . Animals don't stand in the middle of the road and say hi to you in India. . Stop this stupid stereotyping. . https://t.co/g8D8jC7UcR — Abhinav (@Alwarpet_Dragon) April 9, 2019

I think u saw England players travelling in car or something to play IPL ????we will own you in 2019#peace#Worldcup2019#ChokerEngland — Sakthi Dhoni (@SakthiDhoni_7) April 9, 2019

Nothing's really changed in all these years for the Brits..You guys were here for 150+ plus years to make money & you've come back for the same..Brexit must hurt! #OnOn — Sameer Hande – ????? ???? (@SmudgerX) April 9, 2019