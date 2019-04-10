Latest NewsSports

Former England Cricket Captain Mocks India through his Tweet. Check this Out

Apr 10, 2019
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has already made a lot of notable comments during his presence at Cricbuzz. He is not known for holding his opinion back and only hours ago he made headlines seeking a rest for Virat Kohli before the upcoming World Cup. However, the stylish right-hander has now hinted at amazement over his stay in India this IPL season.

Vaughan invited the wrath of Indian cricket fans after he wrote about how he encountered several animals on the road in the country.

Vaughan tweeted, “Love traveling in #India … So far this morning we have seen Elephants,Cows,Camels,Sheep,Goats & Pigs all in the middle of the road … #OnOn (sic).”

Apparently, this has not impressed Indians and check out some of his responses.

