Here is Supreme Court’s Verdict on Examining Stolen Rafale Papers

NEW DELHI: In a major setback for the Central Government, the Supreme Court of India today dismissed preliminary objections by the government to considering documents “stolen” from the defence ministry as evidence in the Rafale fighter jet case.

The court allowed the admissibility of three documents in Rafale deal as evidence in re-examining the review petitions filed against the SC’s December 14 judgement in which it refused to order probe in procuring 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

This means classified documents accessed by the media without authorisation can be considered evidence and a basis for re-examining its December verdict.