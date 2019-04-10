K.M.Mani: ‘End to an era’

The veteran politician and Kerala Congress (M) chairman and one of the most prominent politicians of Kerala, KM Mani passed away on Tuesday evening. The 86-year-old had been undergoing treatment at the Lakeshore hospital for unknown ailments and had been admitted there since Thursday last week.

The veteran politician had a career spanning over five decades and had been leading the KC(M) since its inception in 1979 after it split from the Kerala Congress.

Mani began his political career as a block president of the Congress about six decades ago. He was a member of the KPCC from 1959 until 1964 when the Kerala Congress was formed.

K.M.Mani is the longest-serving member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly for 52 years, Mani represented the constituency of Pala this entire time. He is the only politician to be elected from the same constituency for 13 consecutive elections.

Mani was first elected to the Kerala Legislative Assembly in 1965 from the then recently-formed Pala assembly constituency. He went on to win the next 12 elections, a feat unmatched in Kerala’s electoral history.

In addition, Mani holds a slew of other records. He is the longest-serving minister in the state. He has served in 12 ministries. He has presented 13 budgets as the finance minister, an achievement unparalleled even at the national level.

Mani first became a minister in December 1975. He was a natural choice to become the finance minister. He became the home minister in the ministry formed after the emergency.

KM Mani held several portfolios. He was the Finance Minister four times and the Law Minister seven times. He also held portfolios of revenue, home and irrigation. He had the unique achievement of having presented 13 budgets as the Finance Minister too.

Mani was also an author of several books, including Fiscal Problems of Kerala-Causes and Remedial Measures, The People’s Socialism, The Eighth Five year Plan-an Alternative Approach and Doctrine of Toiling Class to name a few.

Mani is survived by his wife Annamma Mani, five daughters and a son. Mani’s son Jose K Mani is a Rajya Sabha member. He had won the Kottayam Lok SSabhaseat in 2014. Jose K Mani is also vice-chairman of KC (M).