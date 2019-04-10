K.M.Mani’s demise: Kerala leaders expresses condolence

Condolence messages have started pouring from all corners of the political sphere of Kerala state following the demise K.M.Mani. K.M.Mani, the veteran political leader who was the chief of the Kerala Congress (M) was 86-year-old. He died at a private hospital in Ernakulam.

The Governor of Kerala P.Sathasivam, said, “I am deeply grieved by the sad demise of. K M Mani, senior legislator and former Minister who earned the unstinted support of the people through welfare measures like pension for farmers, Karunya Lottery Benevolent Scheme etc. I convey my profound condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace”.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the death of KM Mani, is a huge loss, not just for the Kerala Congress, but for the entire state of Kerala. “The state has lost an eminent legislator, who was able to study and present the problems of the state. There are a lot of qualities that the new legislators can emulate from Mani’s personality,” said Pinarayi Vijayan. The Kerala CM went on to add that Mani was also able to present the larger interests of the state, especially the interests of the farmers in the assembly.

The former chief minister and AICC general secretary, Oommen Chandy, said, “We have known each other personally as well as politically for a really long period of time. When I was CM twice, KM Mani took care of the Finance and Home ministry in my cabinet.”

The former CM also added that “In my 49 years of presence in the Legislative Assembly, he was also present there with me. He was not just a friend or a colleague to me. He was a leader who gave me self confidence.”

The former chief minister and the Communist stalwart, VS Achuthanandan said that “KM Mani, a veteran politician who has consecutively been elected 13 times as MLA from Pala, Kottayam, spent 54 years as a member of the Kerala Assembly and seen 12 assemblies had nurtured personal relationships beyond politics” .